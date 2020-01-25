Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $717.83 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Dash has a market cap of $962.81 million and $717.83 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $103.67 or 0.01235628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Bleutrade, Coinhub and Altcoin Trader. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000826 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,287,157 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Braziliex, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Kraken, Upbit, CoinExchange, Indodax, ACX, Coinsquare, BitFlip, Bitfinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, LBank, Trade By Trade, Tidex, WEX, Exrates, xBTCe, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Binance, COSS, ABCC, Bitinka, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Coinrail, Bitbns, WazirX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Tux Exchange, Graviex, Crex24, CEX.IO, C-Patex, HBUS, Instant Bitex, Bibox, CoinEx, LocalTrade, C-CEX, BX Thailand, Exmo, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Coinhub, Gate.io, Coinroom, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bisq, OKEx, Cryptomate, BitBay, Iquant, Liqui, CryptoBridge, C2CX, Bleutrade, Coinbe, B2BX, Poloniex, Kuna, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

