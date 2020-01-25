DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4,268.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

