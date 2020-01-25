DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $4,934.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.52 or 0.05534010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026507 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033503 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

