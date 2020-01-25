DATA Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and DDEX. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $205,239.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, UEX, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

