Datacoin (DTC) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $13,258.00 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029111 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

