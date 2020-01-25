Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $448,837.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $448,837.00 and $131,260.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.