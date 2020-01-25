Datawallet Hits One Day Volume of $121,215.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $455,117.00 and approximately $121,215.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and BitForex. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

