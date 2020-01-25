DATx Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,950.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX and FCoin. DATx has a market capitalization of $256,558.00 and approximately $115,950.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Rfinex, HADAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

