Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $4,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13,241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 481,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

