Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

