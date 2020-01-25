Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

