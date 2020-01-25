Davis R M Inc. Sells 7,269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.