DecentBet Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $252,738.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

