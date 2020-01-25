Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $183,514.00 and $32,809.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

