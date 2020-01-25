DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 12.3% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cryptopia, Kucoin and BiteBTC. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1,854.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029036 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036615 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coindeal, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

