Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.12. 1,103,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,638. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

