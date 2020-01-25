Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $21,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $170.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

