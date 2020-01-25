DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Hits $699,074.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $699,074.00 and $2,205.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025201 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006179 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000488 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

