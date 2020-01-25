Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.11 ($68.73).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETR DHER opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

