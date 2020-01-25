Dell (NYSE:DELL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 5.00

Media headlines about Dell (NYSE:DELL) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dell earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Dell’s analysis:

Get Dell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Dell has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 12,970 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $704,400.70. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Insiders have sold a total of 1,605,518 shares of company stock worth $84,555,282 over the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.