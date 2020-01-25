Delphy (DPY) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

