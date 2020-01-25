DeltaChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $3,624.00 and $8.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00326129 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.