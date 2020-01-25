Denarius Reaches Market Capitalization of $525,594.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Denarius has a market cap of $525,594.00 and approximately $2,257.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,059,225 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

