Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,787.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00005376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $677,787.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,244,745 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

