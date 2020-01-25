Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market capitalization of $13,691.00 and $6,477.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01927586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.03724675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00641832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00734695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00100164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010869 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00594117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

