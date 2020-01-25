DeVault (DVT) Hits Market Cap of $14,441.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market cap of $14,441.00 and $62.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025152 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

