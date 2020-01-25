DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DEX has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $51,697.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03138187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

