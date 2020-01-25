DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

