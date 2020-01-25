Digital Gold Price Hits $49.73 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $176,626.00 and approximately $3.42 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $49.73 or 0.00594377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

