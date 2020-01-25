Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $101,400.00 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,746,638 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

