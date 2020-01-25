Digiwage Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $7,845.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003146 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

