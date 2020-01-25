Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $812,374.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003234 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

