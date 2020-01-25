Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.66 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003566 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $72.66 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017810 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

