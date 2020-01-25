Dimension Chain (EON) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.81 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017759 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.