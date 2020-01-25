Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

DPLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

