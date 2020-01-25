Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Fatbtc and Gate.io. During the last week, Dock has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $917,813.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.03079958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.