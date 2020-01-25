Dock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $911,907.00 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance and Kucoin. In the last week, Dock has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $911,907.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

