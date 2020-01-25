DogeCash Hits Market Capitalization of $28,127.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $28,127.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00068403 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

