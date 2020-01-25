DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 104,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

