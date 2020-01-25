Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, Bancor Network and ABCC. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $10,519.00 and approximately $2,130.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,228,854 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

