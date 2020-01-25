Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 344 ($4.53).

DRX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.72.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

