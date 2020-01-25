Dreamcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $16,634.00 and $5.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,569,540 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

