Dropil (DROP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Dropil has a market cap of $4.52 million and $175,938.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006292 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003885 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028607 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,310,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

