DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $309,643.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005808 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

