Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 157,022 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 157,022 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $66,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

