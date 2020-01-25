Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 93,788 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.39% of Fortis worth $75,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 30.1% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.27 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

