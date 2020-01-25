Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 540,200 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 540,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,178,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.95 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

