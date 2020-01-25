Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,964 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.70% of Evergy worth $103,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 147.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after buying an additional 781,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evergy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,944,000 after acquiring an additional 324,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evergy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 249,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 52,351.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 222,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

