Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.49% of Cousins Properties worth $90,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

