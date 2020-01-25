Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $62,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 373,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $30,091,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $15,019,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

